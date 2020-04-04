Dia Mirza, Soha Ali Khan Share their Favourite Stories for a Cause

Actors Dia Mirza and Soha Ali Khan shared their videos on their Instagram accounts reading out their favourite story books for children. This was done as part of a new initiative called #SaveWithStories, that’s been popularised by Hollywood celebrities Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams also. This initiative has been started by Save the Children, in order to bring some levity during the ongoing national lockdown, as experts extol the importance of regular routines for children.

In her Instagram post, Dia Mirza reads out from a book titled The Giving Tree by Shel Siverstein, and the message on her Insta reads: “While our kids will stay safely in our home, many children who live on the fringes of society without shelter or protection, leaving them more vulnerable and exposed than ever. The story I have chosen is dedicated to those children across the world. We can HELP children in India now by supporting @savethechildren_india @savewithstories who will continue to reach children at risk of disease and infection through their programmes. It’s simple, #SavewithStories - grab a tale for kids that inspired you when you were young or a story you discovered as i did looking for good books to share with children, put out a book reading video on a post or a story and ask your friends to #SlowTheCurve by donating at www.savethechildren.in/savewithstories”

Dia Mirza nominated Soha Ali Khan among others to share her favourite story and Soha responded by reading out from the book Someday. Here’s the message Soha had on her Insta: “We all know the importance of health, hygiene and safety, especially in today’s circumstances. But, we can all #SlowtheCurve by thinking beyond our immediate circle and for the care of others - especially the children who live on the fringes of society without shelter and are at greater risk today. You can help them now by supporting Save the Children who will continue to reach children at risk of disease and infection through their programmes. I dedicate the story, Someday to all those children around India with #SavewithStories and nominate @konkona @nehadhupia @sophiechoudry @tarasharmasaluja and @shikhatalsania to pick up and read their favorite story for children. It’s simple, grab a tale for kids that inspired you when you were young, put out a book reading video on a post or a story and #SlowTheCurve by donating at www.savethechildren.in/savewithstories #day8 #lockdown”.

You can watch the videos of Dia and Soha reading from their favourite story books here: