Bipasha Basu Reveals Her Daughter Devi's Face to the World; See Pic

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their daughter on 12 November 2022.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Bipasha Basu Reveals Her Daughter Devi's Face to the World; See Pic
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have finally revealed their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover's face to the world. The couple took to Instagram to share some adorable pictures of their daughter. Bipasha and Karan welcomed their daughter last year, in November 2022.

In the photos, little Devi looks cute in her pastel pink dress and a matching headband. Sharing the photos with her fans, Bipasha captioned the post, "Hello world… I am Devi #devibasusinghgrover."

Here, take a look:

Earlier on 5 April, Bipasha had accidentally shared another photo of herself with Devi on her Instagram story. The Raaz actor later deleted her post.

Here's the picture that she posted:

Bipasha Basu's Instagram story.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Bipasha and Karan got married in April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for the film industry, which was attended by several Bollywood stars.

3 months
12 months
12 months
