Bipasha Basu Reveals Her Daughter Devi's Face to the World; See Pic
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their daughter on 12 November 2022.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have finally revealed their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover's face to the world. The couple took to Instagram to share some adorable pictures of their daughter. Bipasha and Karan welcomed their daughter last year, in November 2022.
In the photos, little Devi looks cute in her pastel pink dress and a matching headband. Sharing the photos with her fans, Bipasha captioned the post, "Hello world… I am Devi #devibasusinghgrover."
Here, take a look:
Bipasha and Karan got married in April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They later hosted a reception for the film industry, which was attended by several Bollywood stars.
