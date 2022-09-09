ADVERTISEMENT

Mom-To-Be Bipasha Basu Shares Pictures With Her Mom From Her Baby Shower

Bipasha Basu announced the news of her pregnancy on social media, on 16 August.

Actor Bipasha Basu recently shared some adorable pictures from her Shaadh (baby shower) with her husband Karan Singh Grover, and her mother, Mamta Basu. The Raaz actor announced the news of her pregnancy on social media last month, on 16 August.

Sharing two pictures with her 'ma', the actor wrote on Instagram, "Wish to be a Ma like you. Love you Ma #mymommyisthebest #shaadh #foodcoma."

In another post, the actor shared a video of hers, in which her family can be seen feeding her favorite dishes. Basu looks glamorous in her pink and golden saree, as she talks to the camera.

She captioned the post, "Aamaar Shaadh. Thank you Ma," with red heart emoticons.

Last but not the least, Basu also shared some adorbale pictures with her husband and father-to-be, Karan and wrote, "My Sweet Babies #monkeylove #parentstobee," in Bengali.

