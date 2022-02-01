'Grateful For This Film': Bipasha Basu as 'Raaz' Completes 20 Years
Bipasha said Raaz helped her decide that she wanted to pursue acting.
Vikram Bhatt's movie Raaz completed 20 years on 1 February. The film starred Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea in lead roles. Bipasha took a trip down memory lane and penned a note on Instagram.
"Raaz - Grateful for this film. Raaz is one of my first few films…which got me a direct entry into the hearts of millions of people. Thank you for keeping me in your hearts still. Sending love to the entire cast and crew of Raaz", the actor wrote.
Dino commented by replying, "20 years Bipsssss. What a journey. Congratulations to us. The memories of filming this are till fresh. Thanks for being a super Co-star".
Speaking to Hindustan Times Bipasha said Raaz's success helped her decide that she wanted to pursue acting. "The success of Raaz is why I decided acting is fun and this is the profession I want to be a part of. It also made me realise I have potential as an actor. I was very young at that point to portray the role of a woman so deeply in love, like a modern day Savitri. That depth I had not experienced in life also. It was a horror film, yes, but the drama is what attracted me, a lady who gets cheated by her lover, yet goes to any length to protect him.”
