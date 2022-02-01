'Grateful For This Film': Bipasha Basu as 'Raaz' Completes 20 Years

Vikram Bhatt's movie Raaz completed 20 years on 1 February. The film starred Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea in lead roles. Bipasha took a trip down memory lane and penned a note on Instagram.

"Raaz - Grateful for this film. Raaz is one of my first few films…which got me a direct entry into the hearts of millions of people. Thank you for keeping me in your hearts still. Sending love to the entire cast and crew of Raaz", the actor wrote.