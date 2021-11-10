Bella Hadid Opens up About Breakdowns & Burnouts; Shares Crying Selfies
Bella Hadid shared a video of Willow Smith, who inspired her to talk about mental health.
Bella Hadid took to Instagram on Tuesday to speak about her struggles with mental health. The American model shared several selfies in tears, along with a video of singer Willow Smith. In the clip, Willow can be seen talking about her insecurities and how she does not feel good at times.
Sharing the video and photos Bella wrote, “Willow Smith, I love you and your words. It made me feel a little less alone and that's why I'd like to post this.”
The American singer discussed about human feelings in her video. “That feeling of thinking that you’re good enough or being insecure about your art- is natural- but at the same time, I feel like it’s taught. All humans are different, every single human has something so special and unique to offer. And people forget that everyone is basically feeling the same way: lost, confused, not really sure why they’re here. That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that- - and trying to cover it up in some way".
Bella mentioned in her post that social media is not real and also tried to encourage struggling models, “Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone."
"I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs , and side to sides. But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel , and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point,” she added.
Bella added she had enough ‘breakdowns and burnouts’. “I’ve had enough breakdowns and burnouts to know this: if you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it.”
Willow Smith, whose story inspired Bella to open up, replied, “Your honesty and tenderness heals so many,” she said. Giga Hadid also extended her support by commenting, “I Love you.”
In January, Bella had taken a break from social media to focus on her mental health.
