Elvis Presley to Lady Gaga: Bappi Lahiri's Hollywood Connection

A few years ago, a musician from Tajikistan was discovered after a video of him singing ‘Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja’ while working in a warehouse went viral.

Back in 2002, the American singer ‘Truth Hurts’ had used a riff from Lahiri’s composition ‘Kaliyon Ka Chaman’ which was voiced by Lata Mangeshkar. His song ‘Come Closer’ from the 1984 Mithun-starrer Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki even made it to the soundtrack of the award-winning film Lion starring Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman.

After Truth Hurts sampled Lahiri’s music, without his permission, he sued Dr Dre for copyright infringement and won. Disney India also acquired the rights for his song ‘Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba’ and used it in the Hindi trailer of Marvel Studios’ Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.