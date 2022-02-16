'RIP Disco King': Singer-Composer Bappi Lahiri Passes Away at 69
Legendary musician Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday after multiple health issues, a doctor treating him said.
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away late on Tuesday evening, 15 February, in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital, following multiple health issues, a doctor treating him said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.
Lahiri was 69 years old. A relative told ANI that Bappi Lahiri's last rites will be performed on Thursday (17 February).
Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI that Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday.
"But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Namjoshi added.
COVID-19 and Rumours of Ill Health
In April 2021, Bappi Lahiri had been admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai after 'mild COVID-19 symptoms' were detected. However, he recovered after a few days.
In September the same year, Lahiri had released a statement on social media, responding to rumours about his ill health, saying that he was in fact "doing well," adding that it was "disheartening" to see "false reports" on the same.
He concluded his statement by adding, "With the blessings of my fans and well wishers, I am doing well - Bappida."
A Legendary Musician
Bappi recently remixed his hit song 'Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re' for Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan under the title 'Arey Pyar Kar Le.'
The song was originally picturised on Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh in Anil Ganguly's Saaheb. Popular in the late 1970s-80s for soundtracks like Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, and Dance Dance, he helped better integrate synthesised disco music with Indian cinema.
The legendary musician is survived by his wife Chitrani Lahiri, daughter and singer Rema Lahiri Bansal and son Bappa Lahiri.
(With inputs from PTI.)
