ADVERTISEMENT

Music Director Bappi Lahiri's Family Puts Out Statement On His Cremation

Bappi Lahiri's family issues a statement about the late singer-composer's cremation.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bappi Lahiri's family has put out a statement after his passing away.</p></div>
i

Bappi Lahiri's family has now put out a statement regarding the singer and music composer's cremation. The popular veteran music director passed away on Tuesday, 15 February in Mumbai. According to Dr Deepak Namjoshi who was treating him, the 69-year-old singer-composer passed away due to multiple health issues.

Soon after Bappi Lahiri's passing away was reported, his family issued a statement regarding his cremation. The singer-composer's last rites will be held on Thursday, 17 February according to the family. Take a look at their statement below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Official statement from the Lahiri family members

It’s a deeply sad moment for us

The cremation will take on arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul .

We will keep you updated.

Mrs. Lahiri

Mr. Gobind Bansal

Bappa Lahiri

Rema Lahiri

Bappi recently remixed his hit song Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re... for Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan under the title Arey Pyar Kar Le. He also recorded a song for Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 recently.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×