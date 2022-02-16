Music Director Bappi Lahiri's Family Puts Out Statement On His Cremation
Bappi Lahiri's family issues a statement about the late singer-composer's cremation.
Bappi Lahiri's family has now put out a statement regarding the singer and music composer's cremation. The popular veteran music director passed away on Tuesday, 15 February in Mumbai. According to Dr Deepak Namjoshi who was treating him, the 69-year-old singer-composer passed away due to multiple health issues.
Soon after Bappi Lahiri's passing away was reported, his family issued a statement regarding his cremation. The singer-composer's last rites will be held on Thursday, 17 February according to the family. Take a look at their statement below:
Official statement from the Lahiri family members
It’s a deeply sad moment for us
The cremation will take on arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul .
We will keep you updated.
Mrs. Lahiri
Mr. Gobind Bansal
Bappa Lahiri
Rema Lahiri
Bappi recently remixed his hit song Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re... for Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan under the title Arey Pyar Kar Le. He also recorded a song for Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 recently.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.