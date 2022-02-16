Music Director Bappi Lahiri's Family Puts Out Statement On His Cremation

Bappi Lahiri's family has now put out a statement regarding the singer and music composer's cremation. The popular veteran music director passed away on Tuesday, 15 February in Mumbai. According to Dr Deepak Namjoshi who was treating him, the 69-year-old singer-composer passed away due to multiple health issues.

Soon after Bappi Lahiri's passing away was reported, his family issued a statement regarding his cremation. The singer-composer's last rites will be held on Thursday, 17 February according to the family. Take a look at their statement below: