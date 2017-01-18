Bappi Lahiri: The Bollywood ‘Lion’ Who Is Glittering in Hollywood

(Bappi Lahiri has passed away in Mumbai's CritiCare hospital at the age of 69. We are republishing this last interview he gave to The Quint in January 2017 in his memory.)

Bappi Lahiri’s power to stay on music charts is one for film historians to mull over. Over the years this indefatigable music maker has re-invented himself, and has watched new kids on the block remix his old gems with foot-tapping glee. Now Bappi da is blissfully lodged in the US, with his songs being featured prominently in two of the most talked-about Hollywood films in recent times, Moana and Lion.