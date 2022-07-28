‘It Was 15 Months of Hard Work & Consistency’: Arjun Kapoor on Losing Weight
Arjun Kapoor opens up on his weight loss journey
Ek Villain Returns is a sequel to the hit 2014 Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Ek Villain. The thriller stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani in lead roles and is directed by Mohit Suri.
The Quint spoke to actors Arjun and Tara about their film, their on-screen chemistry responding to trolls on social media and more.
Arjun and Tara's on-screen chemistry has caught people's attention, and when we spoke to them about what they think worked in their favour the actors were quick to say, "The fact that we didn't know each other before we started shooting helped a lot."
Arjun has also been lauded for his weight loss and the transformation has earned him a lot of praises. "I wanted to stand in front of John Abraham and look like I can take him on. It was 15 months of hard work and consistency."
The film releases on 29 July.
