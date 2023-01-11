Anushka & Virat Share Unseen Pictures With Daughter Vamika on Her 2nd Birthday
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, Vamika, in January 2021.
Taking to social media on 11 January, parents Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared some unseen photos of themselves with their daughter Vamika on the occasion of her second birthday. Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child, a daughter, in January 2021.
Anushka shared a picture of herself where she's grinning as she hugs Vamika, who is standing on her lap. The mother-daughter duo seem to be sharing an adorable moment at a park.
Posting the picture on Instagram, the PK actor captioned it, "Two years ago my heart grew wide open."
Here, take a look:
Taking to Instagram, Virat shared a similar picture of himself with Vamika wherein he's rolling in the grass with her. He captioned the photo, "My heartbeat is 2 (heart emoji)."
Anushka and Virat tied the knot in Italy in December 2017. The couple keeps sharing glimpses of their daughter on social media, although they have never revealed her face in any of the pictures.
The couple has even urged the media several times not to disclose the identity of their child.
On the work front, Anushka will soon be making her comeback on the silver screen after a five-year gap. The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.
Her next film will be Chakda Xpress, a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.
