Pics: Here's How Anushka & Virat Wished Each Other On Their Wedding Anniversary
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in December, 2017.
Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on 11th December. The pair tied the knot in 2017 and ever since, they have proved that they are the most adorable couple in Bollywood. Taking to social media on the special occasion, the two wished each other in the quirkiest ways. While, Anushka shared a bunch of goofy meme-worthy photos, Virat shared a picture which looked straight out of a fairy-tale.
Here, take a look:
Topics: Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli
