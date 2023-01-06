Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Seek Blessings at Vrindavan With Daughter Vamika
An unseen video of the family's visit to Vrindavan has been doing the rounds on the internet recently.
Anuhska Sharma and Virat Kohli recently paid a visit to Vrindavan with their daughter Vamika to seek blessings at Baba Neem Karoli's ashram there. An unseen video from the family's visit to the city has been doing the rounds on the internet recently.
In the video, Anushka and Virat can both be seen dressed in warm clothes, while Vamika is dressed in a baby-pink frock. However, her face was hidden with an emoji wherever possible in the video. The couple can be seen holding Vamika in their laps as they seek blessings from the priest at the ashram.
Here, take a look:
As per a report by India Today, the couple arrived in Vrindavan on Wednesday morning, 4 January. They reportedly distributed blankets and meditated for an hour at the ashram. Anushka and Virat seem to be strong believers of Baba Neem Karoli.
On the work front, Anushka is all set to make her comeback on the big screen after four years. The actor was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.
She will be next seen in Chakda Xpress, a biographical drama based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film went on the floor earlier this year.
Topics: Anushka Sharma Vamika Kohli Virat Kohli
