Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Others Congratulate New Parents Alia & Ranbir

From Zoya Akhtar & Ishaan Khatter to Sonam Kapoor & Shweta Bachchan, celebs wish Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Others Congratulate New Parents Alia & Ranbir
Bollywood duo Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have officially embarked on a new journey together: parenthood. The Brahmastra star took to social media to announce the birth of their daughter, calling her a "magical girl." Sharing a sketch of a family of lions, Bhatt wrote, "We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!"

Check out the entire post here:

In no time, there was an outpour of love, support and congratulatory messages from the duo's friends and colleagues in the Indian Film Industry. Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma even took to Instagram Story, resharing Alia's post with the caption, "Hugest congratulations to the parents and lots of love and blessings to the baby girl."

Anushka Sharma congratulates the new parents.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Sharma wasn't the only one to shower her best wishes on the couple. While Ram Setu actor Akshay Kumar commented under Bhatt's post with "Congratulations!!! @aliabhatt, Ranbir. No bigger joy in the world than to have a daughter. Bless you all", Pad Man actor Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations darling girl. Cannot wait to see your princess."

Here are some more reactions:

Sonam Kapoor congratulates the new mom.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

From Shweta Bachchan to Zoya Akhtar, celebs shower their choicest blessings.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Neha Dhupia, Mouni Roy and others congratulate the happy couple.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Kapil Sharma and Akshay Kumar also pour their good wishes on the new parents.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

