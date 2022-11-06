ADVERTISEMENT

Bursting With Love: Alia Bhatt on She And Ranbir Becoming Parents To A Baby Girl

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram, calling her and Ranbir Kapoor "blessed & obsessed parents."

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Bollywood duo Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been blessed with a daughter. After being admitted to Mumbai's H. N. Hospital on 6 November at around 7:30AM, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress delivered her first child this afternoon.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a sketch of a family of lions with the caption, "And in the best news of our lives: - Our baby is here and what a magical girl she is." Calling her and her husband "blessed and obsessed parents", the Brahmastra star added, "We are officially bursting with love."

The couple's family members, Neetu Kapoor (Ranbir's mother), Soni Razdan (Alia's mother) and Shaheen Bhatt (Alia's sister) were also at the hospital, supporting the new parents. An official statment confirming the birth of their daughter is yet to be released.

Speaking to ETimes, Bhatt's father and Bollywood filmmaker, Mahesh Bhatt called his grandchild "a fresh sparkling dew drop of life" even before she was born.

