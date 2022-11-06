Bursting With Love: Alia Bhatt on She And Ranbir Becoming Parents To A Baby Girl

Bollywood duo Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been blessed with a daughter. After being admitted to Mumbai's H. N. Hospital on 6 November at around 7:30AM, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress delivered her first child this afternoon.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a sketch of a family of lions with the caption, "And in the best news of our lives: - Our baby is here and what a magical girl she is." Calling her and her husband "blessed and obsessed parents", the Brahmastra star added, "We are officially bursting with love."