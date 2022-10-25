Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate Diwali With Family; See Pics
Alia and Ranbir joined Neetu Kapoor to celebrate Diwali this time around.
Soon-to-be-mom Alia Bhatt was busy celebrating Diwali with family this year. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia, both decided to keep it low-key this time around during the festive season. Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and more were part of the celebrations this year as well.
Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a snippet of their intimate Diwali puja. Alia, Ranbir, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, mother Soni RAzdan were all part of the picture.
Neetu also shared a story where we saw her praying and performing the puja, while the rest of the family patiently attend the puja in question.
Alia also took to Instagram to share what she would be doing this year for Diwali. Her quirky caption, went something like, " Happy Diwali from throwback me as current me is spending Diwali in bed love & light to all "
Topics: Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor
