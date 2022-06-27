'Welcome to The Club': Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra Congratulate Ranbir-Alia
Alia Bhatt shared a photo with Ranbir Kapoor from the hospital looking at an ultrasound monitor.
Alia Bhatt surprised fans with a picture of herself and husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor at the hospital looking at an ultrasound monitor. The ultrasound result is blurred but Alia shared the photos with the caption, "Our baby ..... coming soon."
She also shared the photo of a lion and lioness with a cub. Fans flooded the comments with congratulatory messages.
Several celebrities reacted to the post and congratulated the couple. Karan Johar wrote that his "heart is busting," and Alia's mother Soni Razdan commented, "Congratulations Mama and Papa lion."
Karan also posted a message on his Instagram stories, "So much love for them! My baby is going to be a mother! I can't express my feeling… so so so excited! Love you Both."
Anushka Sharma shared the post and wrote, "Welcome to the club mommy & daddy."
Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Congratulations honey!! Yaaaay! Can't wait." "Congratulations. welcome to the best hood!" Neha Dhupia wrote.
Jackie Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Bipasha Basu, and Kriti Sanon also congratulated the couple.
On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together on-screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.
