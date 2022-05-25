'Anek' Actor Andrea Kevichüsa Speaks About Facing Racial Discrimination

Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film Anek, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichüsa in lead roles, is all set to hit theatres on 27 May. This is Andrea's Hindi film debut.

Speaking to DNA, the actor recalled an incident wherein she had to face discrimination. "I have been fortunate enough to have worked in very professional environments. However, there's this one incident that I now recall".