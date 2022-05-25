'Anek' Actor Andrea Kevichüsa Speaks About Facing Racial Discrimination
Anek also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and is directed by Anubhav Sinha.
Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film Anek, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichüsa in lead roles, is all set to hit theatres on 27 May. This is Andrea's Hindi film debut.
Speaking to DNA, the actor recalled an incident wherein she had to face discrimination. "I have been fortunate enough to have worked in very professional environments. However, there's this one incident that I now recall".
"I was around 16 years and I remember telling the makeup artist that I have a flight to Nagaland. I added that I was dying to go back home because I miss being with my parents. And she responded, 'Oh is it? When are you going back to your country?' I was taken aback because she didn’t really know that Nagaland is a part of India."Andrea Kevichüsa, Actor
Andrea further told the publication that people from the northeast face "blatant name-calling" apart from instances like these. "I hope that after watching Anek people change their perspectives".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.