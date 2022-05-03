ADVERTISEMENT

Is It Giving Gilded Couture?: Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Met Gala Outfits

Here's what the Internet thought about the Met Gala 2022 looks.

Quint NEON
Updated
Social Buzz
2 min read
Is It Giving Gilded Couture?: Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Met Gala Outfits
i

The star studded Met Gala 2022 had the outfit brief of Gilded Glamour and many celebrities served glamorous and innovative looks. Blake Lively’s transforming dress turned heads and there was an adorable surprise proposal at the Met Gala this year. However, almost like annual tradition, the memes about the gala have returned.

While some people complained about most men turning up to award ceremonies in black suits or tuxedos, others pointed out how some celebrities didn’t meet the brief (the Internet said so, not us).

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Is It Giving Gilded Couture?: Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Met Gala Outfits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Is It Giving Gilded Couture?: Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Met Gala Outfits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Is It Giving Gilded Couture?: Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Met Gala Outfits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Is It Giving Gilded Couture?: Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Met Gala Outfits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Is It Giving Gilded Couture?: Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Met Gala Outfits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Is It Giving Gilded Couture?: Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Met Gala Outfits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Is It Giving Gilded Couture?: Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Met Gala Outfits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Is It Giving Gilded Couture?: Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Met Gala Outfits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Is It Giving Gilded Couture?: Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Met Gala Outfits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Is It Giving Gilded Couture?: Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Met Gala Outfits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Is It Giving Gilded Couture?: Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Met Gala Outfits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Is It Giving Gilded Couture?: Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Met Gala Outfits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Is It Giving Gilded Couture?: Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Met Gala Outfits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Is It Giving Gilded Couture?: Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Met Gala Outfits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Is It Giving Gilded Couture?: Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Met Gala Outfits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Is It Giving Gilded Couture?: Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Met Gala Outfits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Is It Giving Gilded Couture?: Hilarious Twitter Reactions to Met Gala Outfits

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Also Read

Met Gala: Surprise Proposal & Ryan's Reaction to Blake's Dress Transformation

Met Gala: Surprise Proposal & Ryan's Reaction to Blake's Dress Transformation

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×