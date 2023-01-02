'I Would Never Regret It': Alia Bhatt on Having Raha at the Peak of Her Career
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a daughter, in November 2022.
The year 2022 was undoubtedly Alia Bhatt's year. The actor got married, welcomed her first child, and delivered some massive hits like Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, and Darlings. In a recent interview, Alia reflected on the choices she made in her personal and professional life in 2022 and why she would never regret making them.
The Highway actor also opened up about getting married and becoming a mother at the peak of her career.
Alia Bhatt and actor Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on 14 April 2022, after dating for a few years. The wedding took place at their Mumbai residence, Vastu. After two months of marriage, the couple officially announced the news of Alia's pregnancy. In November 2022, they welcomed their first child, a daughter, and named her Raha.
In her conversation with Bombay Times, Alia shared, "There is no right or wrong in life. What works for me might not work for someone else. I have always been someone who listens to my heart. You can’t plan life. Life plans itself and you just have to follow that path. Whether it’s films or anything else, I always let my heart decide."
"Yes, at the peak of my career, I decided to get married and have a baby. But who says that marriage or motherhood will change anything to do with my work? Even if it does, so be it. I don’t care. I knew that in life, I would never regret the decision to have a baby. It’s a natural instinct. It’s the best decision that I have ever made. I have never been happier or more fulfilled."Alia Bhatt to Bombay Times.
Alia further told Bombay Times, "Every moment is more meaningful as a mother. Also, I believe in myself as an actor. If you work hard, are a good actor and if people want to work with you, aapke paas kaam aayega (You will get work). And if work doesn’t come to you, then so be it. Maybe it’s not your time. I am not someone who stresses too much about it. I value my work a lot, but I also value my life beyond it, and I want to strike a balance between the two. Dil mein jo aata hai woh karo (Do as your heart pleases)."
On the work front, Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The film is slated for its OTT release in 2023.
Besides, she will also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.
Topics: Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor
