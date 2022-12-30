'Put Us In a Movie Together': Sophia Di Martino Is 'Fangirling' Over Alia Bhatt
'Loki' star Sophia Di Martino praised Alia Bhatt's performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in her recent tweet.
Alia Bhatt recently received a note of appreciation from Loki actor Sophia Di Martino, for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Taking to Instagram, Sophia shared Alia's poster from the film on her story and wrote, "Woahhh. What a turn Alia Bhatt is going to take over the world in about a minute and a half #GangubaiKathiawadi"
Thanking the Loki actor, Alia reposted her story and wrote, "This means so much from someone who is about to takeover a whole multiverse."
In response, Sophia wrote on her story, "Casual fangirling over here."
Take a look at their friendly Instagram exchange here:
Soon after, a fan page for Alia on Twitter shared a screenshot of her story on the platform, to which Sophia replied. Retweeting the post on her official handle, she wrote, "Oh come on someone put us in a movie together so our kids can be best friends."
Alia and her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a daughter, earlier this year, in November. They named her Raha.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The film is slated for its OTT release in 2023.
Besides, she will also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Gangubai Kathiawadi Alia Bhatt Loki
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.