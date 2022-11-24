ADVERTISEMENT

'Feels Like Our Lives Have Just Begun': Alia Shares Her & Ranbir's Baby's Name

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter on 6 November.

'Feels Like Our Lives Have Just Begun': Alia Shares Her & Ranbir's Baby's Name
Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share her and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter's name - Raha. "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss", Alia wrote.

"And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun", she added. Alia also shared a photo of she and Ranbir holding the baby.

The couple was blessed with a baby girl on 6 November.

