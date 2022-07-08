6 Things We Found Out About Ranbir-Alia's Wedding, Thanks to 'Koffee With Karan'
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar spilled some beans about Ranbir & Alia's wedding.
(Note: This article contains spoilers)
The first episode of the much anticipated new season of Koffee With Karan was released on 7 July. Featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the first guests of the seventh season, it’s suffice to say that the episode was endlessly entertaining. From Ranveer’s sex playlists to Alia’s relationship with her house manager, fans of the show got quite a glimpse into the celebs’ personal lives. But what especially stood out was Alia’s answers on her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor.
Here’s everything we found out about the newlyweds’ intimate wedding ceremony, that took place earlier this year:
1. How Ranbir Proposed To Alia
Alia gleamed with excitement as she narrated her engagement story. She revealed that Kapoor proposed to her in Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya: a place that is close to the duo’s heart. She explained how unexpected it was, since the couple’s deliberations on getting married had been derailed by the pandemic. She was especially taken aback by Ranbir’s planning.
“And after it was over, what I didn’t expect was that he had planted our guide to take pictures! Because he knows how much pictures mean to me.”Alia Bhatt
2. What Alia’s Engagement Ring Says
Upon being asked about her engagement ring by Karan Johar, Alia showed off her majestic diamond ring. She said that it is especially important to her because Ranbir had the acronym of their relationship philosophy engraved on the ring. Even though the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor did not disclose what the philosophy was, she revealed the acronym: Mrs. Hipster.
3. How The Duo Spent Moments Before The Wedding
In the last segment of the show, KJo challenged the duo to a game where each of them had to speak on a topic uninterrupted, for 30 seconds. Alia’s topic, to no one’s surprise, was her marriage. She revealed that “the day of the wedding was extremely simple. I wanted it no other way”. She added how she always wanted to get married in her house. Right before the couple went off to get decked before the ceremony, they had a simple lunch.
“And we shook hands and said, “Bye bye, boyfriend and girlfriend because we’d no longer be boyfriend and girlfriend."Alia Bhatt
4. When Ranbir Was In Tears
After Alia teased Ranveer and Karan for being in tears after finding out that she was engaged, KJo revealed that the moment she entered the wedding venue in her bridal attire, everyone around him, including himself, started bawling. He added, “I never thought I would see tears in Ranbir Kapoor’s eyes. His eyes had welled up and I kept staring at him”.
5. Ranbir: The Traditionalist
It may come as a surprise to some but Karan and Alia disclosed that despite his cool, detached persona, Ranbir Kapoor is an incredibly traditional man. He was hooked on to every mantra uttered by the priest and urged him to explain the underlying meanings to Alia as well. Funnily enough, Bhatt revealed how she was worried about losing daylight and missing out on their wedding pictures against the sunset, while Kapoor fixated on every single ritual.
6. How Ranveer Singh Was Involved
Apart from the TMI and entertainment, the episode was also a testament to the incredibly close friendship shared between Alia and Ranveer. In a hilarious segment of the show, KJo and Alia tease the 83 actor for his love for gossip and divulge that they even have a name for his over-curious alter-ego: Pammi. Johar further goes on to share how taken aback he was when Ranveer started picking out Alia’s jewellery for her Mehendi ceremony.
