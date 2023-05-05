Alia Bhatt Could’ve Made Her Met Gala Debut Years Ago, Reveals Prabal Gurung

Alia Bhatt, who recently made her debut at the Met Gala, could have walked the iconic red carpet years ago, celebrity designer Prabal Gurung revealed. Taking to Instagram on 1 May, Prabal revealed that he had invited Alia to the Met years ago; however, she decided to wait upon it.
This year's theme for the Met Gala was inspired by the work of the late German designer Karl Lagerfeld. Alia wore a Chanel bride-inspired gown for the evening, which was designed by Prabal.
Sharing a photo with the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor on Instagram, he wrote in his caption, "More than 100,000 pearls were hand embroidered in India on satin-faced organza from Europe and all made in Atelier Prabal Gurung, New York. A well-travelled dress for the global superstar."
Speaking about the first time he met Alia, Prabal said, "It was my dearest friend Karan Johar’s 40th birthday in Mumbai, where I first met Alia. I had heard rave reviews about her through him and my brother Pravesh, who was assisting Karan in her debut film. I was immediately taken by her when I met her.
"A petite ingénue whose simmering fire within her was palpable to all of us. One film after another, she has surpassed anyone’s expectations and thrilled us with her creative genius. She’s a powerhouse performer. To me, she is one of the finest actors we have right now globally, but above all, she’s a friend, a good friend, and a loyal one; that’s what makes her extremely special," he added.
Prabal also opened up about the time he discussed going to the Met with Alia. He went on to share, "We’ve talked about a Met moment for a long time. I have invited her before, but (Alia) she’s always been wise enough to say, 'Let’s wait.' This time, however, she felt it was the right moment, so she said yes and off we went to our wildest imaginations along with Anaita (Shroff) to create a homage to Karl that celebrated her heritage (100,000 pearls hand embroidered in Mumbai), my love for Karl (he is my master, and yes, he did give me my CVFF award), and all made in New York."
"Speaking about his creation, Prabal went on to share, "For me, Chanel couture brides have been the most iconic brides in fashion. So we chose Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look as an inspiration. The rest is history," the designer added.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The actor will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.
