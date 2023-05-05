'Mumbai to the Met': Alia Bhatt Gives Us a Glimpse Into Her Met Gala Debut Prep

Actor Alia Bhatt recently made her stunning debut on the Met Gala red carpet. The Heart of Stone actor wore a Chanel bride-inspired white gown, designed by Prabal Gurung, for the iconic annual fashion exhibition in New York City.
On 4 May, Alia took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse into the preparation that went behind her radiant Met Gala look.
The video begins with Alia trying out her dramatic white gown, which is embedded with hundreds of pearls. Talking about her journey from Mumbai to the Met, Alia shares, "When you talk about one of the major events in the year globally, the first that comes to mind is the Met Gala. It is very exciting, but I will definitely tell you that when I am stepping out of that sprinter van, I am going to feel like a little wobble in my knees. It is not going to be really nice because I have a very big dress and very high shoes."
Joking about the dress, Alia tells Prabal and his team, "Cool, can somebody like lift me up now, and place me on the (Met Gala) carpet from here?"
Take a look at the video here:
This year's theme for the Met Gala was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, which celebrated the work and life of the late German designer. Apart from Alia, other Indian celebrities who attended the star-studded event were Priyanka Chopra, Natasha Poonawalla, and Isha Ambani.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The actor will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.
