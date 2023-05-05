'Mumbai to the Met': Alia Bhatt Gives Us a Glimpse Into Her Met Gala Debut Prep

The video begins with Alia trying out her dramatic white gown, which is embedded with hundreds of pearls. Talking about her journey from Mumbai to the Met, Alia shares, "When you talk about one of the major events in the year globally, the first that comes to mind is the Met Gala. It is very exciting, but I will definitely tell you that when I am stepping out of that sprinter van, I am going to feel like a little wobble in my knees. It is not going to be really nice because I have a very big dress and very high shoes."

Joking about the dress, Alia tells Prabal and his team, "Cool, can somebody like lift me up now, and place me on the (Met Gala) carpet from here?"

Take a look at the video here: