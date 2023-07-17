Denied a Bank Account, Acid Attack Survivor Seeks Shah Rukh Khan's Help

An acid attack survivor recently reached out to Shah Rukh Khan and his NGO, Meer Foundation, for help after she was denied a new bank account because of her inability to blink.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, 12 July, survivor Pragya Prasun Singh tweeted about her ordeal and explained how it was "unjust" that she couldn't complete the KYC scan of her biometric details just because she couldn't blink.
However, SRK is yet to respond to Pragya's request.
Tagging SRK and his NGO on Twitter, Pragya wrote, "It's my right too to be able to open a bank account. Being an acid attack survivor should not prohibit me from living a life with dignity. It's unjust that I was denied a bank account just because I can’t blink for the KYC process. Requesting @iamsrk @MeerFoundation to help me make this world inclusive for all acid attack survivors." She added the hashtag 'I won't blink' to conclude her tweet.
Have a look at it here:
Several Twitter users reacted to Pragya's tweet and supported her. One of the users wrote, "I hope this is not taken lightly. Some of the guidelines and processes are not differently abled friendly at all. I have been facing multiple issues for my mother who suffered a stroke and is left with loss of speech and right side paralysis. There is no provision to help them."
Some users also tagged SRK and his NGO to take a look into the matter as soon as possible.
SRK's Meer Foundation is a philanthropic foundation named after the actor's late father, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan. It works towards the rehabilitation of acid attack survivors and funds corrective surgeries, among other things.
