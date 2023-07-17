Denied a Bank Account, Acid Attack Survivor Seeks Shah Rukh Khan's Help

An acid attack survivor recently reached out to Shah Rukh Khan and his NGO, Meer Foundation, for help after she was denied a new bank account because of her inability to blink.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, 12 July, survivor Pragya Prasun Singh tweeted about her ordeal and explained how it was "unjust" that she couldn't complete the KYC scan of her biometric details just because she couldn't blink.

However, SRK is yet to respond to Pragya's request.