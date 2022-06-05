IIFA 2022: Watch Abhishek’s ‘Impromptu’ Performance With Aishwarya & Aaradhya

Aishwarya matched steps with Abhishek as ‘Tattad Tattad’ from Ram-Leela played in the background. Before leaving, Abhishek blew a kiss to Aaradhya. The official handle of IIFA shared the video with the caption, “The impromptu performance by #AbhishekBachchan with #AishwaryaRaiBachchan wins our hearts.”

On the last day, Abhishek wore a black tuxedo and Aishwarya sported a black kurta with floral detailing styled by Rohit Bal. On the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan and Abhishek, who last starred in Dasvi, has SSS-7 lined up.

Here’s a glimpse into Abhishek’s performance: