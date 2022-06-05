IIFA 2022: Here's a Complete List of Winners
Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday set the stage on fire with their captivating performances at the award ceremony.
The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) went on for two days, 3 and 4 June. The award function comprised of blazing performances from Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi and Sara Ali Khan. The show was held in Abu Dhabi, with Salman Khan hosting the event.
The 2022 technical award winners were announced at the IIFA Rocks 2022 ceremony. Vicky Kaushal’s period drama, Sardar Udham , emerged as the top winner. It won three awards which included cinematography and editing. It was followed by Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re.
The following is the Complete List of Winners:
Best Actor (Male) - Vicky Kaushal for Sardar Udham
Best Actor (Female) - Kriti Sanon for Mimi
Best Director - Vishnuvaradhan for Shershaah
Best Film - Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, Himanshu Gandhi for Shershaah.
Best Playback Singer Female - Asees Kaur for 'Raataan Lambiyan', Shershaah.
Best Playback Singer Male – Jubin Nautiyal for song 'Raataan Lambiyan', Shershaah.
Best Lyrics – Kausar Munir for 'Lehra Do', 83.
Best Music Direction – A R Rahman for Atrangi Re and Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani for Shershaah
Best Male Debut – Ahan Shetty for Tadap
Best Female Debut – Sharvari Wagh for Bunty Aur Babli 2
Best Story Adapted – Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for 83.
Best Original Story – Ludo by Anurag Basu
Best Supporting Actor Female – Sai Tamhankar for Mimi
Best Supporting Actor Male – Pankaj Tripathi for Ludo
