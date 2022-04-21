Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Share Old Wedding Photo on 15th Anniversary
Amitabh Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, Nimrat Kaur and other celebrities wished Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan.
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan took to social media and shared a throwback photo from their wedding on Wednesday (20 April) marking their 15th wedding anniversary. In the picture, Abhishek can be seen putting a ring on Aishwarya’s finger. Several celebrities congratulated the couple.
“Love togetherness ever..” Amitabh Bachchan wrote. Choreographer Vijay Ganguly wished, “Happy anniversary!!!!!!!” and Abhishek’s Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur commented, “Happpppppiesssst 15 years to @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb and you @bachchan!!! Here’s to the best of it all yet to come!!!”
Celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Chitrangda Singh, Shweta Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, and Saiyami Kher also wished Abhishek and Aishwarya.
The couple got married on 20 April, 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya on 16 November 2011. Abhishek and Aishwarya have worked together in films like Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, and Guru. Abhishek was last seen in Dasvi with Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. The film was directed by Tushar Jalota. Aishwarya stars in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan 1.
