ADVERTISEMENT

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1: Aishwarya Rai's First Look Poster; Release Date Revealed

'Ponniyin Selvan', directed by Mani Ratnam, wil be released in two parts.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Aishwarya Rai and Vikram in their first look posters for Mani Ratnam's <em>Ponniyin Selvan</em>.</p></div>
i

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan released the first look posters for the characters on Wednesday, and announced the film's release date.

The official handle of Mani Ratnam's production house Madras Talkies shared the posters with the caption, "Wishing our Producer Allirajah Subaskaran a very happy birthday! The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th!"

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1: Aishwarya Rai's First Look Poster; Release Date Revealed

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

ADVERTISEMENT

One poster shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is said to have a double role in the film, in regal attire.

Aishwarya Rai shared the posters on Instagram with the caption, "The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th!"

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1: Aishwarya Rai's First Look Poster; Release Date Revealed

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Vikram's poster features him riding a horse while trying to grab a sword. The character posters for Trisha and Jayam Ravi were also released.

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1: Aishwarya Rai's First Look Poster; Release Date Revealed

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1: Aishwarya Rai's First Look Poster; Release Date Revealed

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1: Aishwarya Rai's First Look Poster; Release Date Revealed

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1: Aishwarya Rai's First Look Poster; Release Date Revealed

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Ponniyin Selvan, based on the Tamil novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy, will release in two parts and Ponniyin Selvan Part: 1 is scheduled to release on 30 September. The film is directed and produced by Mani Ratnam.

Also Read

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reveals First Poster for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reveals First Poster for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×