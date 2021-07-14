25 Years of Knowing Each Other: Mandira Bedi Pens Note for Raj Kaushal
Raj Kaushal passed away earlier this month due to a heart attack.
Mandira Bedi took to Instagram to pen a note in memory of her husband Raj Kaushal. Filmmaker and producer Raj Kaushal passed away earlier this month due to a heart attack. He was 49.
Along with the note Mandira also shared some photographs of her and Raj. "25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage.. through all the struggle.. through every crest and trough..", Mandira captioned the photos.
Earlier, the actor shared a picture of his name written on a piece of paper. "Miss you Raji", Mandira wrote.
Mandira Bedi married Raj Kaushal in 1999. Their son Vir was born in 2011. Mandira and Raj, who had spoken about wanting to adopt a daughter, welcomed Tara into their family in July last year. Mandira had hosted a prayer meet for Raj Kaushal at their residence, which was attended by close friends Mouni Roy, Vidya Malavade, actor Ashish Chowdhry and his wife Samita.
