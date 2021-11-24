'After Kabir Singh, I Went Like a Beggar to Everyone': Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jersey.
During the trailer launch of Jersey on Tuesday, Shahid Kapoor interacted with the media. Bollywood Life quoted the actor as saying that after Kabir Singh released, he had to go begging to filmmakers who made Rs 200-250 crore movies.
"After Kabir Singh released, I went like a beggar to everybody. I went to all these people who've made these Rs 200-250 crore films. I've never been a part of this club, so it was completely new to me. Having spent 15-16 years in the industry, I never had such a huge grosser. So, when it finally happened, I didn't know where to go, it was all new to me", Shahid was quoted as saying.
Jersey is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film by the same name. It follows the story of a cricketer, who returns to play in his 30s by joining the Indian cricket team. Jersey was slated to release on 28 August, but got pushed due to the pandemic. It will now hit screens on 31 December.
