Ali Abbas Zafar's last film, Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, raked in huge numbers at the box office. Now, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the filmmaker's next project will be a superhero film with Katrina Kaif. "The script has been finalised and we will start shooting as soon as normalcy returns", Zafar told the publication. Ali also threw light on the superhero universe that he is intending to create. "It begins with Katrina's film. My third superhero movie will have Indian mythology as the backdrop and the fourth one comes from Indian Army".He also added that he is currently his Mr India trilogy. Last year, after Zafar's announcement about the project on social media, director Shekhar Kapur called him out by going public with the project without his permission. Kapur also said that the makers cannot use the story and characters without consulting the original creators.Salman Had a Huge Connect With Girish Karnad: Ali Abbas ZafarAli clarified that his trilogy is neither a remake or a reboot of the original film. "We have just used the title of Mr India. I am a huge fan of Anil Kapoor and Sridevi's characters from Mr India, and I don't wish to tamper with the classic. My story is about a commoner taking on a powerful villain, but I intend to show this through science and technology".(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)