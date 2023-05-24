‘Bloody Daddy’ Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Is on a Mission to Take Down Drug Lords

The trailer features Shahid in a fierce and edgy avatar as he sets out on a mission to take down drug lords, murderous narcs, and straight cops with his high-octane action and stunts. The video also features Ronit Roy and Sanjay Kapoor, who play the vamps.

Bloody Daddy marks the first-ever collaboration between Shahid and director Zafar. Speaking about the film, Shahid shared at the JioStudios event, "It was a lot of fun. I had a great time doing an action film, I really enjoyed working with Ali. He understands the genre very well. The dilemma now is that if you're doing something of this scale, on OTT, what do you do on the big screen? So we have to figure that out, it has been a blast."