Want to Buy a House for My Parents: Tiger Shroff
In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Tiger Shroff revealed the relationship he has with his parents Ayesha Shroff and Jackie Shroff, his long term goals and more.
Shroff, who's will play protagonist Ronnie in Baaghi 3, will share the screen space with his father, yesteryear superstar, Jackie Shroff, who will play the role of a cop and Tiger’s his on-screen father. This will mark the first time that the father-son duo appear on-screen together.
Shroff said that his long-term goals involved reaching the standards of his idols, Michael Jackson and Bruce Lee. “(To) hone my craft, do things in a larger-than-life way and touch as many lives as possible. Every month, I set short-term goals, too, like lose or gain two-five kg, do some community service, learn an action skill or a dance move. I’d love to do a Broadway musical someday, a role which allows me to sing and dance.” He also shared that he sings very well in the shower.
He added that he might produce a film someday, but that would depend on the success of Baaghi 3. “The franchise’s next instalment would also depend on how the third one fares. I’d like to play Ronnie till my legs don’t give up on me. All the action takes its toll, but as long as I have my youth and physicality, I’d like to be a baaghi.” He says.
He also recalled his moments from boyhood. “I never asked my parents for anything, I wasn’t a materialistic child, but whenever I didn’t want to go to school, I’d wake up early, cuddle up against dad and when mom tried to pull me out of bed, I’d hold him tighter. He would stand up for me, cajole mom to let me stay at home, saying, “Chhod na, rehne de bachche ko, nahin jaana hai usko (Let it be, let the child be, he does not want to go). Thanks to him, I got away with a lot of things.” Tiger shared that he sees his father as his hero and has always saved him from trouble.
He revealed the equation he shares with his parents and what he plans to do for them. “I guess buying a house for my parents. They’ve given me the best childhood and this is my small way of giving something back. My mother (Ayesha Shroff) always wanted a house in her name, so I bought this for her... Dad (Jackie) too. My dreams are her dreams, and I am focused on my work, being successful in my career and sustaining it. She is my motivation, my inspiration. I push myself so hard to make her happy, proud and secure. My dad likes to farm, he likes land and nature. I’d like to buy him something along those lines someday. He also enjoys cars. At the peak of his superstardom, he would collect them. Of course, he would also tell us, ‘Never do this, I made a big mistake.’ He works so hard, I want to get him things he loves.”
Along with Tiger, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande will also be seen in Baaghi 3 and it is expected to release in March 2020. Tiger will also be seen in the remake of Rambo.
