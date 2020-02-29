Want to Buy a House for My Parents: Tiger Shroff

He revealed the equation he shares with his parents and what he plans to do for them. “I guess buying a house for my parents. They’ve given me the best childhood and this is my small way of giving something back. My mother (Ayesha Shroff) always wanted a house in her name, so I bought this for her... Dad (Jackie) too. My dreams are her dreams, and I am focused on my work, being successful in my career and sustaining it. She is my motivation, my inspiration. I push myself so hard to make her happy, proud and secure. My dad likes to farm, he likes land and nature. I’d like to buy him something along those lines someday. He also enjoys cars. At the peak of his superstardom, he would collect them. Of course, he would also tell us, ‘Never do this, I made a big mistake.’ He works so hard, I want to get him things he loves.”