Ranbir-Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar’ Trailer to Be Out on This Date
'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, will hit the silver screens on 8 March.
The makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, announced the release date of the film's trailer on Friday, 20 January. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan, who previously helmed the Kartik Aaryan starrer Pyaar Ka Punchnama.
Taking to social media, Luv Films, which is associated with Luv and Anurag Garg, also unveiled a new poster for the upcoming romantic comedy.
In the poster, Ranbir and Shraddha look joyful as they walk hand-in-hand. The caption of the post read, "Objects in the picture are not as close as they appear...#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar trailer out on 23rd Jan at 1 PM."
Here, take a look:
The film's teaser was released last month, in December 2022, and received a great response from the audience. This will be the first time fans will see the two actors share the silver screen.
The teaser seemed to stay true to the filmmaker's roots and had a similar tone to his previous works. The romantic comedy seems to follow the story of Ranbir and Shraddha as they try to find balance in their relationship.
Produced by Luv Films and presented by T-Series, Gulshan Kumar, and Bhushan Kumar, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will hit the theatres on Holi, 8 March.
