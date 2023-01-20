ADVERTISEMENT

Ranbir-Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar’ Trailer to Be Out on This Date

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, will hit the silver screens on 8 March.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
2 min read
Ranbir-Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar’ Trailer to Be Out on This Date
i

The makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, announced the release date of the film's trailer on Friday, 20 January. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan, who previously helmed the Kartik Aaryan starrer Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Taking to social media, Luv Films, which is associated with Luv and Anurag Garg, also unveiled a new poster for the upcoming romantic comedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the poster, Ranbir and Shraddha look joyful as they walk hand-in-hand. The caption of the post read, "Objects in the picture are not as close as they appear...#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar trailer out on 23rd Jan at 1 PM."

Here, take a look:

The film's teaser was released last month, in December 2022, and received a great response from the audience. This will be the first time fans will see the two actors share the silver screen.

The teaser seemed to stay true to the filmmaker's roots and had a similar tone to his previous works. The romantic comedy seems to follow the story of Ranbir and Shraddha as they try to find balance in their relationship.

Also Read

First Poster of Ranbir Kapoor's Film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' Unveiled

First Poster of Ranbir Kapoor's Film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' Unveiled
ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Luv Films and presented by T-Series, Gulshan Kumar, and Bhushan Kumar, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will hit the theatres on Holi, 8 March.

Also Read

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar: Ranbir & Shraddha Kapoor's Film Is A Goofy Romance

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar: Ranbir & Shraddha Kapoor's Film Is A Goofy Romance

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×