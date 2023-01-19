ADVERTISEMENT
Photos: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Go Down the Memory Lane at an Event in Mumbai
At the event, an entire room was decorated with several pictures of Ranbir and Alia's unforgettable memories.
i
Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently attended an event at the Mumbai Press Club to launch a calendar, Mumbai Moments 2023. The couple was greeted with a special surprise at the event that sent them down memory lane. An entire room was decorated with several photographs of their special and unforgettable moments.
Here are some pictures from the event that surfaced on the internet:
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×