Photos: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Go Down the Memory Lane at an Event in Mumbai

At the event, an entire room was decorated with several pictures of Ranbir and Alia's unforgettable memories.

i

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently attended an event at the Mumbai Press Club to launch a calendar, Mumbai Moments 2023. The couple was greeted with a special surprise at the event that sent them down memory lane. An entire room was decorated with several photographs of their special and unforgettable moments.

Here are some pictures from the event that surfaced on the internet:

