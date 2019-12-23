QuickE: ‘Panga’ Trailer; Mira Nair Appeals for Actor’s Release

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga has finally dropped. The film recounts the story of Jaya Nigam, captain of India kabaddi team of 2010. She gives up her dream to raise her son and look after the household. Jaya takes up a job at the railways, and a chance meeting with a kabaddi team makes her relive the bygone days. Destiny gives Jaya a second chance and, at an age when players think of retiring, she makes a comeback.

