QuickE: ‘Panga’ Trailer; Mira Nair Appeals for Actor’s Release
1. ‘Panga’ Trailer: Kangana Shines in Every Frame as Kabaddi Champ Jaya
The trailer of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga has finally dropped. The film recounts the story of Jaya Nigam, captain of India kabaddi team of 2010. She gives up her dream to raise her son and look after the household. Jaya takes up a job at the railways, and a chance meeting with a kabaddi team makes her relive the bygone days. Destiny gives Jaya a second chance and, at an age when players think of retiring, she makes a comeback.
2. Mira Nair Demands Release of Actor Arrested for Protesting in UP
In the light of mass detainment of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in Uttar Pradesh, filmmaker Mira Nair has tweeted, demanding the release of actor and former teacher, Sadaf Jafar. She was picked up and then allegedly beaten by the UP Police. Her tweet read, “This is our India now - Appalling: our #SuitableBoy actress, Sadaf Jafar, beaten and jailed for peaceful protest in Lucknow! Join me in demanding her release.”
3. ‘Dabangg 3’ Opening Weekend Collection Highest in the Franchise
Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, has managed to cross Rs 80 crores, despite the anti-CAA protests happening in the country. The film earned Rs 24.50 crores on its first day, Rs 24.75 crores on Saturday and Rs 31.90 crores on Sunday, totaling up to Rs 81.15 crores.
The third film in the Dabangg franchise, however, made much more in its opening weekend than the first two films. While Dabangg earned Rs 48.5 crores over the first weekend, Dabangg 2 earned around Rs 65 crores.
4. 66th National Film Awards: Ayushmann, Vicky Receive Best Actor
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu awarded the National Film Awards to the winners on Monday, in New Delhi. Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal shared the award for Best Actor (Male), while Keerthy Suresh won the Best Actor (Female).
5. Can’t Handle Trolling and Hate: Jaaved Jaaferi Quits Social Media
On late Sunday night, actor Jaaved Jaaferi took to Twitter to announce that he is temporarily going off social media. The actor is one of the many celebrities who have spoken out against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the past few days. In his tweet, Jaaferi said that the trolling and the hate that he was receiving, possibly for his anti CAA stance, was bothering him and he’d be going off social media until the situation improved. He tweeted, “Can’t handle this trolling and hate.. going off social media till the situation improves.. hopefully..Inshallaah..#indiafirst #jaihind”
