‘Dabangg 3’ Opening Weekend Collection Highest in the Franchise

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, has managed to cross Rs 80 crores, despite the anti-CAA protests happening in the country. The film earned Rs 24.50 crores on its first day, Rs 24.75 crores on Saturday and Rs 31.90 crores on Sunday, totaling up to Rs 81.15 crores.

The third film in the Dabangg franchise, however, made much more in its opening weekend than the first two films. While Dabangg earned Rs 48.5 crores over the first weekend, Dabangg 2 earned around Rs 65 crores.