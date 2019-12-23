‘Dabangg 3’ Opening Weekend Collection Highest in the Franchise
Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, has managed to cross Rs 80 crores, despite the anti-CAA protests happening in the country. The film earned Rs 24.50 crores on its first day, Rs 24.75 crores on Saturday and Rs 31.90 crores on Sunday, totaling up to Rs 81.15 crores.
The third film in the Dabangg franchise, however, made much more in its opening weekend than the first two films. While Dabangg earned Rs 48.5 crores over the first weekend, Dabangg 2 earned around Rs 65 crores.
Sonakshi Sinha had also spoken about the film’s earnings and said that the CAA-NRC protests are more important than discussing first-day collections of her new release with Salman Khan.
“We all know what is going on in the entire country,” she said, referring to the CAA protests. “I think people know that what is more important, but I am honestly happy with the audience’s response to our film. At this moment, entire country has come together on this matter (CAA protests) and it is more important than a film.”
“I don’t know since how long we are urging the audience not to watch pirated films because it affects our industry in a negative way,” said Sonakshi, while interacting with the media at a Christmas celebration event with underprivileged kids of Angel Xpress Foundation. Commenting on the nation-wide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act she said that she is with the people of the country and supports anyone who is protesting.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)