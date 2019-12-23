Can’t Handle Trolling and Hate: Jaaved Jaaferi Quits Social Media
On late Sunday night, actor Jaaved Jaaferi took to Twitter to announce that he is temporarily going off social media. The actor is one of the many celebrities who have spoken out against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the past few days. In his tweet, Jaaferi said that the trolling and the hate that he was receiving, possibly for his anti CAA stance, was bothering him and he’d be going off social media until the situation improved.
He tweeted, “Can’t handle this trolling and hate.. going off social media till the situation improves.. hopefully..Inshallaah..#indiafirst #jaihind”
Jaaved Jaaferi has been extremely vocal about his stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act that was recently passed. He has been speaking out in support of the anti CAA and NRC protests that have erupted across the country.
Recently, a video of Jaaved Jaaferi giving a speech about the current government and its policy decisions went viral.
In the video he says, “Everyone used to say that the Congress is corrupt and I accepted that. But what are you [BJP] doing? You said you’ll make schools, you’ll improve education, health policy, unemployment but you don’t do any of that. Instead you say, ‘hum mandir yahi banayenge’”
He further adds, “This Citizen Amendment Act is very dangerous and very communal. It is against everything mentioned in the Constitution; it is also against the values of Sardar Patel, Gandhiji, Nehru, Ambedkar and all the other people who’ve made the Constitution. You’re telling one particular sect that you are excluded and everyone else is included. How is that okay?”
You can watch the speech here:
Other Bollywood celebs who have spoken out against the CAA and NRC include Farhan Akhtar, Jim Sarbh, Anurag Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mahesh Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Suhasini Mulay, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.
