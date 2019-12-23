Can’t Handle Trolling and Hate: Jaaved Jaaferi Quits Social Media

Recently, a video of Jaaved Jaaferi giving a speech about the current government and its policy decisions went viral.

In the video he says, “Everyone used to say that the Congress is corrupt and I accepted that. But what are you [BJP] doing? You said you’ll make schools, you’ll improve education, health policy, unemployment but you don’t do any of that. Instead you say, ‘hum mandir yahi banayenge’”

He further adds, “This Citizen Amendment Act is very dangerous and very communal. It is against everything mentioned in the Constitution; it is also against the values of Sardar Patel, Gandhiji, Nehru, Ambedkar and all the other people who’ve made the Constitution. You’re telling one particular sect that you are excluded and everyone else is included. How is that okay?”