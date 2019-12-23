Panga Trailer: Kangana Shines in Every Frame as Kabaddi Champ Jaya
The trailer of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga has finally dropped. The film recounts the story of Jaya Nigam, captain of India kabaddi team of 2010. She gives up her dream to raise her son and look after the household. Jaya takes up a job at the railways, and a chance meeting with a kabaddi team makes her relive the bygone days. Destiny gives Jaya a second chance and, at an age when players think of retiring, she makes a comeback.
Kangana owns the character and she shines in every frame. Neena Gupta as her mother and Richa Chadha as presumably her friend gives Jaya the much-needed support.
Catch the trailer:
A few days back, a motion poster had been released, showing the cast of the film as pages of a scrapbook. From Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta to Jassie Gill and Richa Chaddha, the poster showed them all, backed with a melodious tune.
Earlier, individual posters of the film were released, showing various characters in Kangana aka Jaya’s life. One poster showed, Richa and Kangana sharing a laugh, and the caption read, “Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain. Jaya aur Meenu; inki dosti ki kahaani hum sab se judi hai.”
Another one showed, Kangana sitting on a couch with what looked like her family, with actors Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta playing the parts.
Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film is slated to hit theatres on 24 January, 2020.
