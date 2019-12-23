Mira Nair Demands Release of Actor Arrested for Protesting in UP
In the light of mass detainment of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in Uttar Pradesh, filmmaker Mira Nair has tweeted, demanding the release of actor and former teacher, Sadaf Jafar. She was picked up and then allegedly beaten by the UP Police. Her tweet read, “This is our India now - Appalling: our #SuitableBoy actress, Sadaf Jafar, beaten and jailed for peaceful protest in Lucknow! Join me in demanding her release.”
Sadaf will be seen in the filmmaker’s next, A Suitable Boy, also starring Tabu and Ishaan Khatter. UP capital Lucknow witnessed huge rallies against CAA on Thursday, 19 December. Jafar who was also part of one such rally went live on Facebook when some miscreants pelted stones at the local police at city's Parivartan Chowk.
In fact, she was live on video even when the police arrested her. In one of the videos, she can be seen asking the police why there were complicit and not acting against those being unruly and that the stone pelting incident is a staged one.
