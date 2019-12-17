QuickE: Siddhant in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’; Twinkle on Jamia Violence

Actor Sushant Singh has announced that he will be stepping down as host of popular television show Saavdhan India. The crime drama premiered in 2012 on Life OK and currently airs on Star Bharat.

“And my stint with Savdhaan India has ended,” the actor tweeted early morning on 17 December. Singh, who has featured in films such as Ambedkar and The Legend of Bhagat Singh, is one of the few members of the Indian film industry who has been vocal about the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was passed in Parliament on 11 December. In an interview with The Indian Express, Sushant said that he found out that his contract had been terminated on Monday night. He claimed he “wasn’t given a particular reason” and that he didn’t want to “speculate”.

While there has been no official statement from the producers, fans have speculated whether his anti-CAA comments were a reason for Sushant Singh’s sudden departure from the show.

