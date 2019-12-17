Siddhant Chaturvedi, Newcomer Sharvari Are the New Bunty Aur Babli
The 2005 romantic comedy Bunty Aur Babli garnered a lot of love for it’s lead pairing, dialogues, songs and more. Yash Raj Films has now announced the film’s sequel, which will star Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari as the new Bunty and Babli.
YRF took to Instagram to announce the new film and shared a picture of the lead pair. They wrote, “Meet the new Bunty aur Babli! @siddhantchaturvedi | @sharvari | #BuntyAurBabli2”
Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film will be directed by debut director Varun Sharma who was an assistant director on films such as Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The female lead, Sharvari, is a Mumbai girl making her debut with the film.
The original Bunty Aur Babli starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji as two small-town misfits making their living by committing frauds, until they attract the attention of a police commissioner, played by Amitabh Bachchan.
