Siddhant Chaturvedi, Newcomer Sharvari Are the New Bunty Aur Babli

The 2005 romantic comedy Bunty Aur Babli garnered a lot of love for it’s lead pairing, dialogues, songs and more. Yash Raj Films has now announced the film’s sequel, which will star Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari as the new Bunty and Babli.

YRF took to Instagram to announce the new film and shared a picture of the lead pair. They wrote, “Meet the new Bunty aur Babli! @siddhantchaturvedi | @sharvari | #BuntyAurBabli2”