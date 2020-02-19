QuickE: Deepika as Romi Bhatia in ‘83’; Rajkummar’s Next

The first look of Deepika Padukone from upcoming sports drama film 83 was unveiled on 19 February. Deepika plays Romi Dev, Kapil Dev’s wife, in the Ranveer Singh-starrer. In the still released, Ranveer and Deepika have both locked eyes with each other. This is their first photo as the onscreen couple in 83. Ranveer, in his Kapil Dev avatar, is dressed in grey western formal wear. Deepika is clad in a black turtleneck. Her hairstyle is extremely reminiscent of the 80s.

