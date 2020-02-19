QuickE: Deepika as Romi Bhatia in ‘83’; Rajkummar’s Next
1. ‘83’ First Look: Deepika as Romi Dev Locks Eyes With Ranveer
The first look of Deepika Padukone from upcoming sports drama film 83 was unveiled on 19 February. Deepika plays Romi Dev, Kapil Dev’s wife, in the Ranveer Singh-starrer. In the still released, Ranveer and Deepika have both locked eyes with each other. This is their first photo as the onscreen couple in 83. Ranveer, in his Kapil Dev avatar, is dressed in grey western formal wear. Deepika is clad in a black turtleneck. Her hairstyle is extremely reminiscent of the 80s.
2. Paresh Rawal, Dimple Kapadia, Rajkummar in a Quirky Comedy
Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming comedy film will star Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon along with actors Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia. The untitled comedy film will cast Rawal and Kapadia as parents who are adopted by a couple of orphans, played by Rajkummar and Sanon, reported Mumbai Mirror.
The movie will also incorporate other important social issues in its plot. The comedy film will also mark the debut of Gujarati director Abhishek Jain. The film is expected to go on floors in mid-March. The filming will begin in Delhi. The makers are hoping for a 2020 end release.
3. May Allah Look After Her: Shah Rukh Khan Remembers ‘Kaveri Amma’
Kannada actor Kishori Ballal passed away at the age of 82, in Bengaluru on 18 February. Having worked in over 70 films, she was best known for playing Shah Rukh Khan’s caretaker in the 2004 film Swades. She won a lot of appreciation for her role as Kaveri Amma in the Ashutosh Gowariker film.
Shah Rukh Khan too, offered his condolences as he tweeted a picture of him with her, and wrote, “May her soul rest in peace. Kishori ‘Amma’ will be sorely missed. Especially how she used to reprimand me for smoking. May Allah look after her.”
4. Netflix ‘Extraction’ First Look: Chris Hemsworth Is on a Mission
Netflix has released the first look of its upcoming film Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth. The film follows Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), a mercenary who is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) of an international crime lord. As he tries to successfully complete his mission, the two develop a bond that offers Tyler a chance at redemption.
5. Ben Affleck Reveals Why He Moved Away From ‘Batman’ Role
Hollywood star Ben Affleck has finally broken his silence about his decision to move away from starring in the titular role as The Batman, which he was also attached to direct. The actor, who played the Dark Knight in three films in the DC Entertainment Universe, revealed that alcoholism, his divorce from actor Jennifer Garner, and a "troubled shoot" on Justice League prompted him to abandon the role. “I showed somebody ‘The Batman’ script. They said, ‘I think the script is good. I also think you’ll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went through again’,” Affleck told the New York Times.
