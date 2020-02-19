Ben Affleck Reveals Why He Moved Away From ‘Batman’ Role

"One of the things about recovery that I think people sometimes overlook is the fact that it inculcates certain values. Be honest. Be accountable. Help other people. Apologise when you're wrong," he added.

Affleck will next be seen in The Way Back, in which he plays a former basketball all-star, who after struggling with alcohol addiction, attempts to make a comeback by becoming the coach of a disparate high school basketball team at his alma mater.