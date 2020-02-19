‘83’ First Look: Deepika as Romi Dev Locks Eyes With Ranveer

Ranveer has been preparing for the role for quite some time. He has also undergone gruelling training sessions. Ranveer also needed to lose weight, reaching a goal of 75 kg from 86 kg, which he accomplished by swimming and working out at the gym after the cricket practice.

Recently, Ranveer Singh took to Twitter to share a photo of him from 83. It showed him nailing Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot. Donning a surly hairdo with a moustache and team India’s white World Cup uniform, the picture showed director Kabir Khan’s eye for detail.