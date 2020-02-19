‘83’ First Look: Deepika as Romi Dev Locks Eyes With Ranveer
The first look of Deepika Padukone from upcoming sports drama film 83 was unveiled on 19 February. Deepika plays Romi Dev, Kapil Dev’s wife, in the Ranveer Singh-starrer. In the still released, Ranveer and Deepika have both locked eyes with each other. This is their first photo as the onscreen couple in 83. Ranveer, in his Kapil Dev avatar, is dressed in grey western formal wear. Deepika is clad in a black turtleneck. Her hairstyle is extremely reminiscent of the 80s.
Take a look:
While sharing the look on Instagram Deepika wrote, “To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. Ive seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own...#thisis83”
While tweeting Ranveer wrote, “The Wind beneath my Wings The Heart of the Hurricane. @deepikapadukone #DeepikaAsRomiDev”
83 is based on India’s World Cup victory in 1983 when the Indian cricket team was led by Kapil Dev. The film is directed by Kabir Khan. Recently, the makers of 83 released a new video featuring the first looks of all the characters.
Ranveer has been preparing for the role for quite some time. He has also undergone gruelling training sessions. Ranveer also needed to lose weight, reaching a goal of 75 kg from 86 kg, which he accomplished by swimming and working out at the gym after the cricket practice.
Recently, Ranveer Singh took to Twitter to share a photo of him from 83. It showed him nailing Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot. Donning a surly hairdo with a moustache and team India’s white World Cup uniform, the picture showed director Kabir Khan’s eye for detail.
83 is all set to release on 10 April.
