‘Swades’ Actor Kishori Ballal Passes Away in Bengaluru

Kannada actor Kishori Ballal passed away at the age of 82, in Bengaluru. Having worked in over 70 films, she was best known for playing Shah Rukh Khan’s caretaker in the 2004 film Swades. She won a lot of appreciation for her role as Kaveri Amma in the Ashutosh Gowariker film.

The director took to Twitter to express grief and wrote, “HEARTBROKEN! Terribly sad about the passing away of #KishoriBallal ji!! Kishori ji... you will be remembered for your generously kind, warm and affable persona! And your unforgettable performance as #Kaveriamma in #Swades !! You will surely be missed!!”