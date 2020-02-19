Netflix ‘Extraction’ First Look: Chris Hemsworth Is on a Mission

Produced by the Russo brothers, Extraction marks the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave, who worked as a stunt co-ordinator Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame and played Chris Evans’ Captain America stunt double in several Marvel films. The movie was shot extensively in India and Thailand, and also features Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi.

Speaking to USA Today about Chris’ character, Sam said, “You've got a guy who has a dark past and has done some very violent things as a way to make a living. The interesting thing about (Chris Hemsworth’s) character isn't his physical bravery but his emotional cowardice.”

Chris Hemsworth had previously visited India in 2018 to shoot for another Netflix film Dhaka. He called his experience filming in Ahmedabad and Mumbai “sort of intimidating as it was exciting” because of the number of people involved.