QuickE: ‘World Famous Lover’ & ‘Baaghi 3’ Trailers & More
1. ‘Baaghi 3’ Trailer: Tiger is up Against a Nation to Save Riteish
The trailer of Baaghi 3 just dropped, and Tiger Shroff is back with high-octane action sequences in the third installment of the Baaghi series. The trailer shows Tiger and Riteish Deshmukh, as brothers Ronnie and Vijay, respectively. While Vijay goes to Syria, he is attacked and kidnapped and Ronnie comes to save him, by going against the entire nation. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Varma.
2. ‘World Famous Lover’ Trailer: Deverakonda’s ‘Last Love Story’
The trailer for Vijay Deverakonda’s next Telugu film World Famous Lover has released. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, it stars four female leads: Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, Catherine Tresa and Raashi Khanna. The trailer shows Vijay in four relationships, though it is unclear whether it is the same character during different phases of his life, or Vijay in four different roles. Vijay’s role is reminiscent of Arjun Reddy as the trailer also shows him breaking bottles, getting into bloody fistfights and verbally abusing his partners.
3. ‘Mumbai Saga’: Emraan’s Look as an ‘Encounter Specialist’ Revealed
The makers of Mumbai Saga have released the first look of Emraan Hashmi’s character in the gangster film. The actor will play an encounter specialist in the Sanjay Gupta directorial.
4. Rs 77 Cr Found From Film Financier as I-T Officials Question Vijay
Unaccounted cash worth Rs 77 crore has been recovered following I-T raids on film financier Anbu Chezhiyan’s properties. The raids also continue at Tamil star Vijay's residences in Saligramam and Panaiyur in Chennai. According to an NDTV report, the actor’s residence was raided after an investigation revealed unaccounted transactions between him and Chezhiyan. The shooting for his film Master was put on hold after officials reached the set for questioning.
5. Michael Douglas’ Father Kirk Passes Away at 103
US silver screen legend Kirk Douglas, the son of Jewish Russian immigrants who rose to become one of Hollywood’s biggest-ever stars, has passed away, his family said on Wednesday. He was 103.
One of the last survivors of the golden age of cinema and the father of Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker Michael Douglas, the Spartacus actor was known for the macho tough guy roles he took on in around 90 movies over a six-decade career.
