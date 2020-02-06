QuickE: ‘World Famous Lover’ & ‘Baaghi 3’ Trailers & More

The trailer of Baaghi 3 just dropped, and Tiger Shroff is back with high-octane action sequences in the third installment of the Baaghi series. The trailer shows Tiger and Riteish Deshmukh, as brothers Ronnie and Vijay, respectively. While Vijay goes to Syria, he is attacked and kidnapped and Ronnie comes to save him, by going against the entire nation. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Varma.

